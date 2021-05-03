Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $104.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. CL King raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $96.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

