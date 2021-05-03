JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $50.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

