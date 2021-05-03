Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Voyager Digital stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

