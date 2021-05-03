Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $77.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $77.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

NYSE C opened at $71.24 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,588 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

