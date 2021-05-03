Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COMP. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Compass has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

