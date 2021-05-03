Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LAZY opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Lazydays has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $266.24 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.57 million during the quarter. Lazydays had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

