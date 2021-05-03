Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
ACA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.
Shares of ACA stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.
