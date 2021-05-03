Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Gabelli

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gabelli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ACA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

