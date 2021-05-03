General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

