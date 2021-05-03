Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.