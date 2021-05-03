Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,464 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 34.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.38 and a 200-day moving average of $486.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

