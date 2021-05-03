The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $122,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

