Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

