Ultra Market Capitalization Reaches $196.59 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $196.59 million and $5.45 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

