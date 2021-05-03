Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

