FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) PT Raised to $72.00

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FSBW opened at $68.35 on Monday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.27.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

