Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

ULCC stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In related news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

