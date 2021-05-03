Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
ULCC stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
