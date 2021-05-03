Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

