Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $209.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.87 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

