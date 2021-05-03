Clarius Group LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benin Management CORP increased its position in CVS Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 108,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

CVS opened at $76.40 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

