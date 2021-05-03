Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,223,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.