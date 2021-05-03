Swipe Hits Market Capitalization of $521.77 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00009745 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $521.77 million and approximately $866.69 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

