Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,267 shares of company stock valued at $44,227,676. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN opened at $180.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

