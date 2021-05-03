Hikari Power Ltd Grows Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Roche comprises approximately 1.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Roche were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roche has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $40.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $278.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

