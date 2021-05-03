3,065 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQR. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Shares of EQR opened at $74.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.20.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

