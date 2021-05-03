G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 11,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $388,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

