Bally’s (BALY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bally’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BALY opened at $57.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BALY. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

