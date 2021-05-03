Lumos Pharma (LUMO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

LUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

