Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.580-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.58-2.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

