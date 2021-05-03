LifePro Asset Management Has $16.90 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 5.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 112.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total value of $2,214,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $320.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.45 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

