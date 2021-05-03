GenesisX Market Cap Reaches $80,198.61 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $80,198.61 and approximately $871.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 49.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 107.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,432,354 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

