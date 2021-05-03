British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.75 ($5.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 518.40 ($6.77) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 513.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 470.32. The firm has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 537 ($7.02).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

