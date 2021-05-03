Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,681.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $18.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $84.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,906.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

