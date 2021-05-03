Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.