Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

LYFT stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

