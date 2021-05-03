Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Grows By 29.3%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VIOT opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.59. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.