Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Shares of JACK opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $121.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

