Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.
Shares of JACK opened at $120.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $121.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 31,615 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.