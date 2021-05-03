Equinox Gold (EQX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.
Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter.
EQX opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
