Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,493 shares of company stock worth $1,542,386 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

