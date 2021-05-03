Rapidz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $72,196.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $72,196.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

