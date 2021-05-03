HC Wainwright Trims Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price to $32.00

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $17.66 on Monday. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,115 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth $267,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

