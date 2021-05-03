Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 30.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

