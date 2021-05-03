Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,199.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 29.1% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

