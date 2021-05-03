Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,350.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

