Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $920,680.38 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $920,680.38 and approximately $122,941.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,555.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.20 or 0.05366175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.18 or 0.01738827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.81 or 0.00477848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.06 or 0.00715664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.00600915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00084374 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.72 or 0.00429885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

