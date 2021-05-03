ETHplode Price Down 28.5% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ETHplode has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $74,369.32 and approximately $87.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

About ETHplode

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.