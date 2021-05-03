Tapmydata Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $3.83 million and $299,471.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00566522 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005984 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.46 or 0.02682341 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

