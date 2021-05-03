Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Sprout Social stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $169,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,661 shares of company stock worth $11,472,759.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

