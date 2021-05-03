Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $29.37.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
