Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $302.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $29.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

