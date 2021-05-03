Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.22.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
