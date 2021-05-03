Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTNB shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

