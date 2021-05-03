Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.19 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $510.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

